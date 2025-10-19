Sheffield Indoor Cricket Championship season shelved amid poor discipline concerns

Venue: the hall at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Bawtry Road

AN indoor cricket league season has been written off “with immediate effect”.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision not to go ahead with the Sheffield Indoor Cricket Championship, which involves players from Rotherham and across South Yorkshire, follows umpires’ worries about poor discipline and safeguarding.

As reported by the Advertiser last week, the start of the 2025 season had been delayed after officials withdrew their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The umpires had initially gone “on strike” for three weeks last season in reaction to problems regarding poor behaviour in matches.

They came back to complete the season but do not believe the issues have been dealt with in the months since, hence the decision to not start this year’s competition.

Games are held in the hall at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Bawtry Road at Tinsley.

Phil Baines, sports co-ordinator at SHU, has written to clubs informing them of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Following last week’s postponement of the Sheffield Indoor Cricket Championship we regret to inform you that we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming season with immediate effect.

“We appreciate this decision will come as a disappointment to you, but due to circumstances beyond our control we are not in a position to proceed with activity as we had planned and for that we apologise.”

The Championship operates with around 24 teams of six on weekdays from October to December.

It is understood there had been a misconduct issue back in 2022 which resulted in the league struggling to obtain umpires to officiate games. It had worked with the YCF to resolve the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league is now asking member clubs with outstanding invoices for the season to not to proceed with payment.

All invoices that have already been paid were due to be credited back via their Sheffield Hallam accounts this week.