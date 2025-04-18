Rotherham Town Cricket Club to play no part in 2025 season

Rotherham Town CC

ROTHERHAM Town Cricket Club will not play any senior cricket this year.

The Yorkshire Southern Premier League today issued a statement saying the club’s two teams will not be participating in the competition in the wake of an EGM at Clifton Lane last night.

It said: “ At an extraordinary members’ meeting last night, Rotherham Town CC have decided, for financial reasons, to suspend their YCSPL teams from playing during the 2025 season.

"As it is too late to alter fixtures, clubs in Divisions 1 and 5 will now have blank weekends when they were due to be playing RTCC teams.

"The League Executive Board will discuss the wider implications of this decision at their meeting on April 28.”

It is understood more than 20 people at the meeting had voted to play on, with the final decision decided by more than 70 proxy votes.

The first team were due to start their season away to Monk Bretton tomorrow and the seconds next Saturday away to Silkstone.

The news follows several difficult years for Town since their days in the Yorkshire League.