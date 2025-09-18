Proud captain salutes Upper Haugh CC team of champions

Champions: Upper Haugh CC won Division One and are promoted to the Championship

UPPER Haugh are going up to the second tier of local cricket as champions

They made sure of top spot in Division One of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League’s with a quick-fire ten-wicket win over Monk Bretton after dismissing them for just 27.

Haugh have lost just two games all season en route to the title. It means they will play in the Championship for the first time next year.

"It has been a full team performance, not just down to a few individuals,” said captain Tommy Hyde.

“Over the year we had seven players who scored more than 400 runs and four players who took more than 30 wickets. If someone’s not done it one week then someone else has done it."

Continuity has also played a part in the success story after Haugh finished mid-table last year in Hyde’s first year as skipper.

"Last year we wanted to win more than we lost and we did that,” he explained. "This year we didn’t make massive changes. We only added three players and tried to get the best out of the ones we had and now we’ve won the league.

"Hopefully we can do something similar next season.”

Upper Haugh firsts celebrate a wicket on the way to winning YCSPL Division One

Haugh’s second string have also won promotion. They finished fourth in Division Three but got the nod because higher placed Sheffield University Staff could not meet the necessary Clubmark criteria.

"For both teams to go up is massive for our club,” added Tommy.

Elsewhere, Thorpe Hesley & High Green ensured their safety in Division Two with a 72-run DLS win over Cawthorne 2nds. Garvin Serieux made 60 in the visitors’ 226-9; then Ashley Reynolds took 5-39 as Cawthorne were 146 all out in reply.

Maltby missed out on joining Whiston Forge in getting promoted to Division Four after losing to Ackworth B, who instead go up.

Main were all back for 114 at Muglet Lane before Ackworth passed their target with six wickets in hand.

Whiston PC B were relegated from the section after falling to 79 all out despite bowling Silkstone out for 115.

Mexborough and Wickersley C both drop out of Division Six.

Mexborough made 213-8 against promoted Thorpe Hesley & High Green 2nds at Smithywood Road, Sarmad Masood making 77. Brandon Cooke had 6-24 as the hosts were all out for 112 but the win was not sufficient to secure safety.

Wickersley were relegated after their game against Caribbean 2nds was abandoned.

Champions Waverley’s fixture was abandoned and mid-table Scholes & Harley finished 132 not out (Calum Sverdloff 53) in reply to hosts Wadworth’s 196-7.

PROMOTED: Whiston PC (to Premier), Upper Haugh (to Championship), Upper Haugh 2 (to Division 3), Whiston Forge (to Division 4), Waverley (to Division 5), Thorpe Hesley 2 (to Division 5), Sheffield Utd 2 (to Division 6), Waverley 2 (to Division 8)

RELEGATED: Treeton (to Division 1), Wath (to Division 1), Sheffield Utd (to Division 3), Treeton 2 (to Division 4), Whiston PC 2 (to Division 6), Mexborough (to Division 7), Wickersley C (to Division 7), Upper Haugh 3 (to Division 8)