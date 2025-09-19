Promotion cheer for Whiston Parish Church in dramatic final-day twist

Going up: Whiston Parish Church first team

WHISTON Parish Church are back in the Premier Division of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League after a final day of unexpected drama.

They went into the final day of the Championship season as promotion outsiders, needing to beat Doncaster Town B and hoping second-placed Ackworth couldn’t make home advantage pay against already promoted Sprotbrough.

Ackworth imploded spectacularly, shot out for just 24 on their home track in a five-wicket defeat.

That left the door open to Whiston to claim the runners-up spot and that they did, getting shut of Doncaster for 83 at Church Fields and then knocking them off for the loss of one wicket.

Whiston Parish Church CC: will host Premier Division cricket next year

“It is a great end to what has been a bit of an up and down season,” said Church secretary Peter Maw. “We have been in contention but we thought the (promotion) ship had maybe semi-sailed.

"Then Ackworth managed to score 24 all out and we got the job done against Doncaster.”

Promotion ends a three-year absence from the top flight for Whiston, who were helped along by a total of more than 1,400 from overseas ace Armaan Jaffer. The club hopes he can make a return from India next year.

"The Premier Division is a daunting prospect. It’s a bit like Rotherham United going into the Championship,” added Peter.

Great season: Arman Jaffer

"We’re excited because it’s a big challenge playing the best teams in the area and you have to embrace that. It will bring some challenges but we will address them sensibly.”

Wickersley will be on Whiston’s fixture list in 2026 after winning their crunch relegation battle against Shiregreen at Northfield Lane.

Hamzah Younis took 4-43 to help get Shiregreen all out for 194.

Subhaan Hussain (80 not out) and Abdul Qayoom (86 not out) then made an unbroken third wicket stand of 151 to see Wickersley to an eight-wicket DLS win that saves them and condemns their visitors to the drop.

Sixth-placed finishers Tickhill B were all out for 92 chasing Oughtibridge’s 187 and lost by 101 runs on DLS.

Wath go down with wooden spoonists Treeton, who both suffered abandonments against Aston Hall and Collegiate B respectively. Aston finish ninth.