Premier Division is rightful place for Wickersley CC, says skipper

Wickersley's Subhaan Hussain in action in the 2024 promotion season in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

​CAPTAIN Ifty Afzal says Wickersley CC are back where they belong for the 2025 cricket season.

The team from Northfield Lane ended a three-year absence from the top flight of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League by winning promotion from the Championship last summer.

Although it has been a long absence, he believes the club is now better equipped to avoid dropping back down.

“I think we’re in a better place now than if we’d gone back up sooner,” said Afzal.

"We’ve been able to get the club in order and now we are hoping to establish ourselves again as a Premier Division team.

"We’re a club that should be in the Premier. Even our opponents want to come and play here. It’s a nice ground and traditionally a successful cricket club.”

There’s been some plenty of comings and goings at Wickersley over the winter.

Mark Cummins, Jake Rodgers, long-serving Gareth Purshouse and Pete Smith have all moved on.

Indian Manan Vohra is overseas professional and Sam Drabble (from Whiston PC), Muhammad Ilyas, Aqeel Ahmed, Issac Spencer-Jones and Rob Jones have returned.

Wickersley want to encourage youth and the likes of Alfie May, Tristan Alfred and Subhan Hussain are making their way in senior cricket.

"We have a number of young players coming through,” said Ifty. “That’s the aim rather than trying to recruit players from all over the place. These lads have more affinity with the club.

"I’m happy with the recruitment but it can be difficult when you’ve just been promoted because established Premier Division players can wonder if you’re going to go straight back down.

"We have high hopes for our overseas. He’s played the best part of ten years in the IPL (Indian Premier League).”

Afzal is starting his second year as captain of a club he has served in two spells dating back to 2015.

"The Premier is strong,” he added, ahead of Saturday’s opener away to Wakefield Thornes. "Tickhill have lost a few players but recruited heavily. I think Collegiate will be strong as well as Wakefield Thornes, our first opponents.

"It’s a bit of a free hit for us. No-one expects to go there and win so the pressure is off.

"I think we’re in a good place.”