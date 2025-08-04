Player bans and suspensions increase with the temperatures in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League
Last year a total of seven players received bans in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, with a further 15 suspended bans being handed out.
Up to and including July 22 of this year, 11 players have been issued a ban and there have been 34 suspended bans.
This summer has seen a few hot and sticky Saturdays and Sundays, making life harder out in the field. Tensions can rise as a result, often among dismissed batters.
Richard North is vice chairman of the YSPL and head of its Senior Section, which includes his own club, Whiston Forge.
He said: “There are several factors to consider – more games being played, umpires reporting more incidents (as they have been told to do), maybe even the heat.
“The one thing that remains throughout is our excellent disciplinary panel who work hard throughout the season to make sure most cases are dealt with the clubs internally.”
Spring of this year was exceptional, going down as the UK’s warmest and sunniest on record.
June followed suit, becoming the warmest ever recorded in England and the second warmest in the whole of the UK since 1884.
July was the fifth warmest since records began.
