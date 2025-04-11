Members to decide on future of ailing Rotherham Town Cricket Club

Rotherham Town in action at Clifton Lane last season

​TROUBLED Rotherham Town Cricket Club could still start the new season, although worries continue about its longer term future.

The historic club can no longer meet its yearly running costs and has made a public appeal for support.

Town run two teams in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and are due to start their fixtures on Saturday, April 19.

Secretary John Whaling said: “Enough money has been pledged to start the season but unless we get more money during the season then we will not finish it.

Pavilion at Clifton Lane, home of struggling Rotherham Town

"The Yorkshire Southern Premier League is aware of that, as are our landlords the Rotherham Athletic Company.”

Town held a meeting recently to try and decide its fate but it proved inconclusive because there were not enough members present for it to be quorate (ie to transact business).

An EGM has now been arranged for Thursday, April 17 for members to have their say. That is the earliest date possible because 14 days notice have to be given for an EGM.

Town’s first team are in Division One while the seconds play in Division Five and, should a decision be made to continue, both are expected to operate.

Rotherham Town CC chairman Dave Broadbent

Mr Whaling added: "As we’ve said before, the major cost to the club is ground and machine maintenance. That cost is the same with one team or two therefore if the decision is made to play then it will be with two teams.”

Town have found the going tough since their time in the old Yorkshire League ended around ten years ago.

Under-investment and falling sponsorship and income over several years have gone hand in hand with rising costs which now stand at £15,000 to £17,000 a season when the upkeep of the ground at Clifton Lane is taken into account. The club also doesn’t have the benefits of a strong junior set-up to produce in-house talent and help it make ends meet.

There was an initial rush of optimism when Mr Whaling and Dave Broadbent stepped in as secretary and chairman last year with plans to breathe new life into the club but they have withered.

Mr Broadbent said the lack of interest from the town to try and save such an historic club has been “really disappointing”.

