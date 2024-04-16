The unused Adwick-on-Dearne cricket ground at Harlington Road

​Whitley Hall CC want to take over the old home of Adwick-on-Dearne CC, situated on the south east side of Harlington Road, which has not seen any action for years.

Adwick club members and officials are invited to an extraordinary general meeting at Whitley Hall CC, on Cinderhill Lane in Ecclesfield, on Tuesday, April 30 (7.30pm) to consider the proposals.

In a statement, Adwick-on-Dearne CC said: “It is recognised that Adwick-on-Dearne Cricket Club is dormant due to the fact sporting activities have not taken place at the Harlington Road ground for several years and there is no current intention for the club to reinstate sporting activities.

"As a club with similar objectives to ourselves, Whitley Hall Cricket Club have proposed they are willing to take over the site with a view to restoring it as a cricket venue and will meet the capital expenditure needed to achieve this objective.”

Adwick proposes that is in the best interests of the club for it to be formally dissolved and its assets transferred to Whitely Hall Cricket Club trustees, as prescribed in its Constitution and Rules.