Fun and fitness: 12-25 year-olds are welcome to Rotherham cricket hub

A CRICKET venture for kids with special educational needs is looking for new recruits.

The “hub,” based at Rotherham Leisure Complex, is free for any young SEND person aged 12-25.

The weekly sessions run on Wednesdays (5pm-6pm) and are fun, inclusive for all and designed to develop physical, social and emotional skills.

Brady Saunders, SEND Development Officer for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, said: “The hub is also evolving nicely and the participants will be playing some matches in the upcoming months against our other hubs in Sheffield and Barnsley.

Logo: Rotherham Vipers

"The team have even picked their own name, Rotherham Vipers. The players can’t wait for their first game but we'd really like a few more to join.

"The group is fantastic and really welcoming and run by an experienced coach in Tony Griffin.”

The hub is run in partnership with the YCF, Rotherham United Community Trust and Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club.

Have you got what it takes to be a Rotherham Viper?

Anyone who wants to give it a try, or knows someone who does, are welcome to contact Brady Saunders on 07595 520474 or email [email protected]