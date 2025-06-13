Faith in youth is the key for derby victors Aston Hall CC

Solid: Aston Hall's Nathan Ward plays a shot in the victory away to Treeton

SKIPPER Johannes Bothma sees brighter times ahead for Aston Hall once their young players get a full grip on the men’s game.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory over near neighbours Treeton last weekend completed back-to-back wins for Aston, who are trusting in youth to get them mixing it back at the top end of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League’s second tier.

A return to the Premier Division, which Aston were relegated from two years ago, is still a stretch for a team trying to establish itself in mid-table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But South African Bothma, who finished 32 not out in Saturday’s 51-run DLS victory at Washfield Lane, says the foundations are being laid.

Nearly: Treeton bowler Ali Shah rues a near miss

"We have a young squad, including four or five U18s and young ones we have brought in from the second team,” he said.

"We are trying to build a younger team that can take the club forward so hopefully next year when they start finding their feet they’ll be able to kick on. Once they do that then we’ll be able to compete higher up again.”

Treeton’s defeat was their sixth in eight games since dropping down from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were all out for 147 chasing Aston’s 186-7 off 44 overs, of which Gerard Coetzee stroked 53.

Studied: Treeton skipper Harvey Wootton works on the ball

Aston, up to seventh, host Oughtibridge on Saturday.

"They are level on points with us so it should be a good game,” added Bothma.

"We had a very slow start to the season and now it is picking up a bit. The atmosphere in the club is a bit better, it always is when you start winning.

"Realistically we want to finish mid-table and try and push into the top half and then try and really push on next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Apostolakis wings a delivery in for Treeton at home to Aston Hall.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Wath lifted themselves to within six points of Treeton by beating Elsecar on their own patch.

Skipper Rob Barlow (55) helped Wath reach 196-8 in 38 overs before they dismissed their hosts for 147 in reply.

In third spot are Whiston PC, who recovered from last week’s surprise loss to Treeton to beat early leaders Tickhill B.

Arman Jaffer hit an unbeaten 124 in Whiston’s 222-7, Alex Rowland taking 5-44. Tickhill, now fourth, stumbled to 58-7 in reply, Kazim Hassan taking 5-33, and were all out for 134.