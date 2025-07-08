Expanding numbers causes Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League to bring in regionalisation

THE league serving most Rotherham cricket clubs is going to look different next season to cope with booming numbers and more widespread teams.

The Yorkshire Southern Premier League is to regionalise Divisions 7, 8 and 9 on a north-south basis from 2026 to incorporate 16 teams from the Yorkshire & Derbyshire Cricket League, which is to fold at the end of this season.

The league has already received five applications from other clubs – four from the Pontefract & District Cricket League and one from a new Tickhill CC third team.

Regionalisation was seen as the best of three options on the table because it would have minimal impact on the fate of existing YCSPL teams and allow them to be integrated into divisions 7 to 9 based on their performance this season.

The change has been proposed by the Senior Section committee and endorsed by the LEB.

It also acknowledges concerns already raised that travelling was becoming a more challenging issue in the lowest divisions not least due to clubs joining from the Pontefract League on the northern edge of the league’s catchment area. Many teams in those sections are filled with a combination of juniors and more casual senior players.

The new sections will have ten clubs each, giving the potential for to increase to 12 team if extra applicants come forward.

The proposed structure for 2026 is:

ECB Premier Division to Division 5 – 12 teams per division

Division 6 – 11 teams in the division

Division 7N, 7S, 8N, 8S, 9N & 9S – 10 teams per divisionthe 16 entrants

The 16 applicants from Yorkshire & Derbyshire League will be finalised on completion of the 2025 season, taking into account finishing positions in their respective Leagues.

