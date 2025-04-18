Eve-of-season optimism from cricket league newcomers Waverley CC

READY TO GO: Waverley CC will compete with other Rotherham clubs this season

​A NEW name is about to appear on the local cricket scene this season.

Waverley CC are to take their place in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, which begins in earnest this weekend.

The club formed in 2020 after a group of friends began practising.

"It was friends and friends of friends from our community playing at first and it has grown from there,” said Nidheesh Alukkal, club secretary and player.

Waverley CC will play their home matches at Totley

"In around 2020 four or five people moved into the Waverley estate, including me. It was a new estate and there was no club of that name so we picked that as our title.

"After the first year we expanded to two teams because we had some many people come to play with us."

Waverley joined the Yorkshire Derbyshire League and won Division One in 2023 but the attractions of the much bigger YSPL, in which the majority of Rotherham clubs play, were obvious.

"There is a trend in the Yorkshire and Derbyshire League that everyone moves into the YSPL,” said Nidheesh.

“The standard of the cricket is slightly higher as well. We want to be in a better league. That’s the main reason we moved.”

The only snag is that Waverley CC do not have a ground closer to home and will have to play its home games at Totley, home of the now defunct Totley Bent CC.

"The thing we’re missing is a ground nearby,” said Nidheesh.

"We tried for a ground at Waverley and spoke to the firm who built the estate but it didn’t happen because of the cost.

"We’d like to move closer to ‘home’ and we’d welcome sponsorship and more community support to help us create a top-tier cricket experience.”

Nidheesh has played for Norton Oakes, Norton Woodseats, among others, so he knows what’s required.

"Our first team will be in Division Six and our seconds in Division 9,” he said.

"We’re looking to set up a junior section so we can bring our own players through. We want to be competitive and to progress.

"These are exciting times for the club and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Waverley first start away to Mexborough on Saturday while the seconds are at home to Frecheville seconds.

