Discussions continue over future of Rotherham Town Cricket Club
The committee met last night to discuss the state of play after an appeal was made for financial support so it can continue as a viable concern.
Secretary John Whaling has explained that although there had been a couple of offers of help, they were nowhere near enough to meets its financial obligations and running costs.
More talks will take place next Thursday.
The club, which dates from 1846, has been run down by years of under-investment, ageing equipment and declining support from the community and sponsors.
Town’s first team are due to start their season in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League away to Monk Bretton on April 19.
The second team, which plays in Division Five, are scheduled to begin a week later away to Silkstone United.
