Demoted Treeton CC end season as Whitworth Cup champions

A CRICKET team have ended the summer with a trophy despite getting relegated.

Treeton beat Sheffield Collegiate seconds on Sunday to win the Whitworth Cup for the sixth time.

The success follows a poor season which has seen the Washfield Lane club demoted from the second tier of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League – their second relegation in as many years.

Treeton looked anything like strugglers in the decider, holding Collegiate to 212-8 at Aston Hall’s Green Lane ground before knocking them off with five wickets and almost four overs to spare.

There were three wickets each for Harry Glaves and Ben Birtles. Skipper Matt Lambert (32) and Gareth Davis (47) got the reply off to a good start with an opening stand of 52, and then Player of the Match Harvey Wootton swatted 55 off 47 balls to take his side within sight of victory.

It was a fifth Whitworth winners medal for seasoned campaigner Davis.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the team. We played really well,” said Lambert.

"We got a couple of big wickets early on and then we bowled really tight in the middle overs. Collegiate were a bit below par with 212 and we knocked it off quite comfortably.”

Treeton had an unusual path to the final.

They got a walk-over in the first round and then beat Aston Hall in a bowl-out before upsetting Elsecar in the semis.

"It has been a unique journey and the 40-over format has suited our style of play,” added Matt.

“There is no reason we shouldn’t have been doing that in the 50-over competition as well.

"We have shown glimpses in the league that we can compete. We just haven’t been consistent.

“With the history of the club and the people who have played at Treeton over the years, as a minimum we should be in the Championship, if not higher.

"It’s cyclical. Clubs can go in cycles so we must make sure we stop the rot and have a re-build over winter and get the right people in.

"We have to use this cup win as a building block to get back into the Championship."