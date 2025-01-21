Cricketer steps up to take important South Yorkshire league role

Richard North, batting for his club Whiston Forge, has a new role with the Yorkshire Southern Premier Cricket League

A CRICKETER with decades of playing experience intends getting his face known after stepping up to fill an important role in a thriving league.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard North, chairman of Whiston Forge Cricket Club, is the new Head of Senior Section for the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

He’ll oversee Divisions One to Nine as well as continuing to turn out for Forge’s second team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old replaces David Ward, who has stepped due to a family health matter.

Richard North

Richard said: "It is a challenge being chairman of a club and head of the league senior section but I have been on the senior section committee for three years so it is not like I am coming into this cold. I know most of the issues.

"I was asked to step up and I am honoured. David’s are very big shoes to fill.

"One of my first challenges is getting people to know me. I’m known in the lower leagues but not so much in the higher leagues. It’s about getting around grounds as much as I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new head’s first tasks is to simplify the league’s “can do’s” and “can’t do’s” to make them easier for everyone to follow.

The Yorkshire Southern Premier Cricket League is growing. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"At the minute we are going through simplifying the rules and regulations,” he said.

"Between myself and Roger (Pugh), the league chairman who oversees the Premier Division, we are trying to re-write them to make them more user friendly on match day because they are a bit ambiguous at times.”

The league is in rude health. It has 11 divisions and scores of clubs, and more are wanting to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley, Wadworth and Rotherham’s Waverley CC make their debuts this year.

Action from Scholes & Harley CC v Barnsley WM last season.

"We have three new clubs this year so we want to make sure everything is in place for those guys,” said Richard.

"The league is growing and we are getting enquiries all the time. It’s getting to a point where we may have to look at a re-structure, maybe with a regional structure just for the bottom two divisions.

“That’s if it carries on the way it is. It’s not something we want to do. It’s reactive rather than proactive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard has come a long way since starting his cricketing life as a scorer.

He’s a “one-club man,” despite Forge’s varied history.

“I played my first game 30 years ago (as a 12-year-old) for Forgemasters in the old Alliance League,” he explained.

"We lost Forgemasters Sports Club when that was sold to Sheffield United FC up at what is now their training complex. We moved to Aurora and when that shut we didn’t have a ground. We played out at Denaby for a season and then merged with the old Whiston Meths to come Whiston Forge. It is our tenth anniversary this year.”

Richard added: "I’ve moved up to captain of the seconds to treasurer and secretary and now chairman.

"Technically I have played for the same club all my life.”