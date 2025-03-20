Cash-strapped Rotherham Town Cricket Club in fight for survival

Dave Broadbent at Clifton Lane, chairman of troubled Rotherham Town Cricket Club

ROTHERHAM Town Cricket Club will fold unless it can find urgent financial support.

The historic club, formed in 1846, can no longer meet its running costs of £15,000 to £17,000 a year and might not start the 2025 season as things stand.

Chairman Dave Broadbent, who only took up post last year, described Town’s plight as “heartbreaking”.

Ageing facilities at Clifton Lane and lack of support from the local community have exacerbated the problems.

Rotherham Town in action at Clifton Lane last year against Upper Haugh CC. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

In recent weeks the gravity of the situation has been spelled out to the first and second team captains and what remains of the playing group.

But at a committee meeting this week, the club has had to face up to harsh realities.

Secretary John Whaling said: "We have tried to rustle up some support. Cameron Mclean, our second team vice captain, got us some ball sponsors, which are nice additional funds but not the sort we need to run a team in division one (of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League).

“It is clear we do not have the money to get through the season, therefore it is not right to start the season knowing we can’t finish it.”

Rotherham Town chairman Dave Broadbent: "Without interest and commitment from the community, the club is going to go under.”

Town have been pushed towards the edge by years of under investment.

“Last year we got a dividend from our ground landlords, Rotherham Athletic Company, which financed us through last season,” explained Mr Whaling.

“Some of that is left but to run a first team we also need the money for ground upkeep and umpires, scorers, meals etc. It costs £15,000-£17,000 to run the club for a season and £7,500 of that is ground fees and machine maintenance.

"The machinery we’ve got is not getting any newer and as with all machinery, the older it gets the more maintenance it needs and we have not got the funds to replace that equipment.

The cricket pavilion at Clifton Lane, home of Rotherham Town CC.

"Just to tread water, we require £380 a game.

"We need some serious investment and by that I mean we need to generate at least £20,000 a year in sponsorship to cover ground overheads, run the teams and build up a pot to replace equipment.”

Town have spelled out the seriousness of the situation to the League, which has asked to be kept posted with the new season just weeks away.

Mr Whaling added: "We have made the decision – and we’ve told the captains this – that unless we can get a commitment from sponsors by the end of March then we will not be running a first team this year. Once we’ve made a decision on the first team then we will make a decision on the second team because we know these players are all friends and if we make the decision then we may not have a second team either.

"And even if players do stay, if there is no financial help this is no point running a second team this year. It is just putting off the inevitable.”

Mr Whaling and Mr Broadbent came together last year as part of a new management team with the aim of regenerating Town.

The club won grants to renew the old sight screens and covers, knowing better facilities bring in people.

There had been plans to boost the junior section and revamp the outdated cricket pavilion in tandem with co-tenants Rotherham Rugby Club.

Appeals for help came to nothing and the club has had to lean on a handful of committee members and “foot soldiers” to keep going.

"We are very disappointed that long-term members seem to have disappeared and not renewed memberships,” added Mr Whaling. “Apart from the committee and players, at this point in time we don’t have any other members or volunteers.

“We have been trying to run the three junior teams with one coach and it doesn’t work.

"The situation is grim. Rotherham Town is one of the oldest cricket clubs in the county, never mind around here, and it is in danger of disappearing.

"Even if we run a second team this summer, it will be the last year we run senior cricket at Rotherham Town unless we get some outside investment.”

Once part of the old Yorkshire League and the premier cricket club in the Rotherham area, Town have hit leaner times in recent years and the first team now operates in the third tier of the YSPL behind village sides like Wickersley, Treeton, Tickhill and Aston Hall.

Mr Broadbent said: "We knew the club was in a bad position but the lack of interest from the town to try and save such an historic club has been really disappointing.

"The intent was always to work closely with the rugby club to make sure we have a platform to build but without that interest and commitment from the community, the club is going to go under.”

The chairman made a last call for help.

"This really is a plea to the cricket fans of Rotherham or people who have a family interest or relatives who have played for this club to help keep it going hopefully for another 100 years because the way it stands at the moment it is at real risk of not existing."

Anyone who can help Rotherham Town is asked to contact John Whaling at [email protected]