Bad injury stops cricket match involving promotion chasers

A CRICKET match had to be abandoned when a fielder dislocated and broke his ankle.

Upper Haugh were in control of their match away to Barnsley Woolley Miners B in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League when a home player sustained the injury.

"He was fielding for the ball and fell awkwardly,” said Upper Haugh skipper Tommy Hyde. “It was a nasty one for the player and for the lads to see.

"An air ambulance landed on the square to take him to hospital.”

Upper Haugh, the unbeaten leaders of Division One, now await a league ruling on the fixture this week.

They had bowled out their hosts for 126, Pavez Asghar mopping up 5-38 from 11 overs, and sped to 65 without loss when the premature end came.

At the moment Haugh still hold a healthy lead of 26 points over nearest challengers Coal Aston, who beat Conisbrough.

Next up is a home date with Houghton Main on Saturday.

"Houghton Main are a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team, you don’t necessarily know what you’re going to get,” added Tommy.

"We’re still unbeaten so we’ll just try and carry on doing what we’re doing.”

Upper Haugh CC wish the Barnsley player a speedy recovery.