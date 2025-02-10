Mum Megan boxes clever for hospital charity

BOXING CLEVER: Megan Nicholson

A BIG-HEARTED mum didn't pull any punches when it came to fundraising for the NHS charity which looked after her premature babies lives...

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Nicholson, of Maltby, delivered a knockout performance participating in a boxing match in aid of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity – raising £1,306 for the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The 28-year-old wanted to thank the NHS for caring for her twins Emmet and Clayton when they were born 11-weeks prematurely in December, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She got in the ring at Doncaster Racecourse for the white collar boxing bout against fellow rookie Kat Richardson-Green.

And, after three gruelling rounds, Megan emerged victorious, cheered on by partner James.

Megan said: “Giving birth to premature twins and stepping into a boxing ring are two of the scariest moments of my life – it's not something I’ll be rushing to do again!

“My opponent Kat and I trained together for eight weeks with professional boxers, attending the gym twice a week, so we felt prepared.

“It was an amazing night and she was such a good sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m thrilled I won and have raised so much for a charity which is close to my heart.”

Emmet and Clayton spent nine weeks on the neonatal unit after they were born weighing just 3lbs each.

Clayton also had a hole in his heart and battled sepsis, while both needed to be intubated and supported to eat.

“The NHS saved my baby’s lives,” Megan said.

“It was the hardest time of our lives, watching our boys fight for every single breath, but we were shown so much love from staff on the neonatal unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a scary and difficult time as I couldn’t bathe and feed them as other new mums could.

“They were three-weeks-old when I could finally hold them both together and it was the best day of my life.”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “To train and get into the ring for such a daunting challenge is no mean feat and we’re thrilled that Megan not only won, but raised so much, too.

“All the money she raised will make a huge difference to the babies and children we care for from Rotherham and beyond.”