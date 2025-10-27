Junior Witter questions whether Kell Brook should take on opponent

Battle of Britain: Kell Brook and Amir Khan

ROTHERHAM’S former world champion Junior Witter fears his old pal Kell Brook could lose some of his legacy by returning to the ring against a seriously inferior opponent.

Brook, who took over from Witter as the top boxer at the Ingle gym, will take on Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on February 13 in a bout in support of The Ricky Hatton Foundation.

Nobody can criticise Brook, a former IBF welterweight king, for his main motive – backing a mental health charity following Ricky's death.

But Witter, who runs a gym in Eastwood, thinks the bout should be one-sided.

Great respect: Junior Witter and Ricky Hatton

Brook is 39 and last boxed in a win over Amir Khan at Manchester Arena in 2022.

Al Dah is 46 and has fought once in 13 years.

It all adds up to the Sheffielder being on a hiding to nothing, Junior told Boxing King Media's YouTube channel.

"They are both shot fighters," he insists, adding it should be an easy few rounds for Kell.

"I can't see how Kell can lose. He looked good in his last fight, but he didn't look brilliant. He was nowhere near what he was.

"Kell has got so much to lose by going out there and doing it wrong," said the 51-year-old former super lightweight.

"I can't see him losing the fight, but I can see him losing a bit of respect with what he has done and how good he has been."

The bout with Khan motivated him, as "There was a beef between them. There was something that helped fire that fuel."

This fight, said Witter, "I don't see anything other than the cash really that is fuelling him."

Having said that, Brook had something to focus on.

"I think it is really good for his mental health because we know Kell's had his problems. So it's really good in that respect, and it is a very safe fight for him. "

But he added: "I think Kell's on a kind of lose-lose situation. Personally, I don't think he should box again."

He said he if blows Al Dah away "he'll get slated, (if) he struggles he gets slated."

The video interview contained a passage that suggested trainer Dom Ingle would refuse to train him unless he put the effort in.

Witter, who lives in Parkgate, still treasures the WBC belt he won in 2006.

"It is still surreal in a lot of ways. I enjoy it, look at it and think, yeah, I did that."

The title meant he was "best in the world for two years. The best of all the world champions. The belt everybody wants."

*The Ricky Hatton Foundation was set up after his death to support 'those facing their own fights with mental illness and ensuring that no one ever has to face those battles alone'.

Hatton was one of two fighters that Witter had always wanted to take on – the other being Floyd Mayweather Jr. Neither happened.

Of his relationship with Hatton, whose funeral he attended, he has said: "There was a lot of respect, there was a lot of love within what we are, who we are, and what we achieved."