If you’re ready to make a real difference, foster carers can transforms lives –Rotherham Council’s fostering team answers your questions.

We’re looking for compassionate, patient and committed individuals or families to open their hearts and homes to children who need a safe, nurturing place to grow.

Why should I foster?

By fostering, you will make a lasting difference to a child’s life.

It is an extraordinary, rewarding role which allows you to change the lives of children for the better.

How much help and support will I receive?

When you need support, it’s always there.

You will receive full training and ongoing support through your foster care journey.

How will I benefit?

Generous allowances are provided, with the ability to gain experience and build your skills.

You will also be joining a welcoming community of local foster carers in Rotherham – and they will be on hand with advice and mutual support when you need it.

It can take a while to make a connection with a young person, but the hard work and perseverance are worth it. Even the tiniest break through, no matter how small, is like winning the lottery!

Watching children grow, as they take on your values and some of your behaviours, can be so rewarding.

Who is able to become a foster carer?

You don’t need to be perfect – just willing to care.

Whether you’re single, married, working or retired, fostering could be for you. If you are aged 21 or over and are fit and well to care for a child, there’s no upper age limit.

It doesn’t matter about your employment status, your sexuality, if you’re single or if you rent your home – we’re looking for potential foster carers from all walks of life and backgrounds to join our diverse Fostering Rotherham family.

How much of my time will it take?

Fostering can be full-time or part-time, depending on the time you have available.

How can I get started?

Foster carers make a positive difference to the life of every child they care for. And so could you.

If you have the love in your heart and the space in your home to foster a child or young person aged 0 to 18 years – we would love to hear from you.

If you are interested in fostering and would like to find out more then please visit the website.

Or call the fostering team on 01709 357370.