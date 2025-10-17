9 things it's hard to believe didn't exist in our lives before the 50s

1 . Seat belts

The first seat belt was patented in 1885, but the three-point seat belt we all use today is a much more recent invention. It was the brainchild of Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin, who developed the life-saving device in 1959. In one of the greatest acts of commercial altruism, the manufacturer left the patent open in the interest of public safety, allowing all other car makers to use it for free. Although seat belts have been mandatory in new cars since 1965, it was not until 1983 that drivers and front seat passengers were legally required to use them in the UK. This driver is pictured wearing one of the old two-point seat belts in the early 60s, though his pet alligator is securely fastened in the back seat. | Getty Images Photo: Keystone Features