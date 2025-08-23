These photos capture all the fun of seaside holidays around the UK in the 60s and 70s.

You can sit back and enjoy the nostalgic images without the misery of getting sand in your picnic or dashing for cover during an unexpected rain shower.

This retro photo gallery captures the crowds that descended on the nation’s beaches each summer, when overseas holidays were still out of reach for many families.

Youngsters are seen enjoying the simple pleasures of a day out at the coast, from splashing amid the waves to building sandcastles.

Some of the seaside resorts pictured look very different today to how they did in these images.

In one photo, a stunning lido, which has sadly since been demolished, is shown sparkling in the sunshine.

Elsewhere, the coastline’s natural beauty is captured before it was scarred by more recent developments.

Amid all the ordinary holidaymakers enjoying the seaside, there are a few famous faces - including two of the biggest bands of the day.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

1 . Making a splash Vivienne Wood, Joan Whittington and Marlene Collier with two friends enjoying a Whit Bank Holiday weekend in Brighton, East Sussex, in June 1963 | Getty Images

2 . Sandcastle Children building a sandcastle on Portobello beach, Edinburgh, in the summer of 1975 | TSPL

3 . Digging Children build sandcastles on the beach at Blackpool in August 1965 | Getty Images