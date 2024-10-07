It’s a bit of a personal collection when it comes to venues loved and lost in Yorkshire over the years, given that a number of the venues we’ve compiled were haunts I frequented when living in Leeds.

I recall the nights underneath the railway arches at The Cockpit, being introduced to Fab Cafe when I came back for my honeymoon and spent the first few months in Leeds sitting in Carpe Diem - all venues lost over the course of history.

But it’s not just Leeds we’re focusing on - as grassroots venues continue to be in trouble after the change in people’s “going out” habits, the legendary venues such as The Boardwalk in Sheffield or The Priory in Doncaster also have a place not only in our hearts, but our list too.

Did we miss any of your favourite venues that have closed down over time, or have you any memories of nights at Rio’s or The Penthouse? Let us know by leaving a comment down below as we reminisce on those halcyon nights in these Yorkshire venues of the past.

1 . The Boardwalk/Bassbox Known for hosting live music, this venue closed in 2010. It had a rich history dating back to the 1970s and was originally known as the Black Swan, a pub that hosted early gigs for Def Leppard,The Clash and Arctic Monkeys.

2 . Cleopatra's Cleopatra's (also known as Silver Sands) was a nightclub in Huddersfield that went through several name changes and generations of partygoers. It was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s before its eventual closure due to declining popularity.

3 . Rio's A nightclub and live music venue, Rio's catered to a rock and metal crowd. It was a regular stop for touring bands, but its closure in the early 2000s left a gap for rock fans in Bradford.

4 . The Lantern A historic venue in Halifax, The Lantern was known for supporting local artists and hosting intimate gigs. It was a much-loved space before its closure, reflecting the broader decline of small independent music venues across the UK.