The Trick or Treat Map offers parents peace of mind, making Halloween safer for kids

This free map makes trick or treating in your local area safe for everyone.

For many families, Halloween night is equal parts excitement and uncertainty. Kids are eager to dress up and head out in search of sweets, but parents often wonder: which houses are taking part, which streets are safest, and how to plan a route that keeps things fun but manageable?

This year, a new Trick or Treat Map website is helping to answer those questions and in the process, turning the night into something that feels more like a community celebration than ever before. It’s completely free to join and your house to the list.

How does it work?

The new Trick or Treat Map is designed to make Halloween safer for families. Photo: Trick or Treat Map promo | Photo: Trick or Treat Map promo

The idea is simple: families and households can add their stop to the map if they’re accepting trick-or-treaters. Parents can then see at a glance which streets are participating, plan their route, and even discover where the best decorations and surprises might be.

The map isn’t just about efficiency, it's about connection. Neighbours know who’s joining in, families can look forward to safe, welcoming stops, and kids can get that treasure-hunt feeling of checking who’s nearby before heading out.

Katie, a mum London, said her children were “obsessed with the map” last year, she explained: “They loved checking who was nearby and planning out our route like a treasure hunt. Every door we knocked on was expecting us; it felt like the whole street was in on the magic. We added our house, and it was so nice being able to set our times and let people know we had something for everyone.”

Why parents will appreciate it

Safety first: Knowing which homes are welcoming trick-or-treaters helps avoid long, dark streets with no activity.

Time management: Parents of younger kids can choose shorter, safer routes, while older children can explore a bit further all with a plan in place.

Community spirit: From decorations to friendly faces, the map makes the night feel less random and more like a shared neighbourhood tradition.

Less awkwardness: Families can skip knocking on doors that aren’t participating, keeping the evening smooth and stress-free.

The map also encourages families to connect in new ways from neighbourhood competitions to simply being able to show you’re “in” on the fun. For kids, it’s a chance to feel part of something bigger than their own street. For parents, it’s a little extra peace of mind on a night that can sometimes feel chaotic. Signing up and adding your house to the map is completely free.

So this Halloween, instead of guessing which houses are open for trick-or-treating, families can enjoy a safer, more magical evening together with their neighbours.

