The Black Friday deals are live and one cheap iPhone 16 Pro Max deal stands out

Black Friday has arrived and the iPhone 16 deals are live across hundreds of UK sellers.

Sky is selling the iPhone 16 Pro Max at the lowest price we have seen since the flagship phone’s launch last month. It costs just £38 a month with a £9 up front fee for the phone on a 24-month contract and we cannot find a cheaper deal anywhere.

Those who take up the deal will need to add a SIM card starting from the £5 Sky SIM with 5GB of data. There are SIM options at £7, £10 and £20 with varying levels of data included in the deal. The £20 option is the one that offers unlimited data as part of the package.

The phone plus SIM deal means you can get an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max for as little as £43 per month all in with a very low up front price, making it the cheapest on the market.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is available in four colours including Titanium and in December all iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be updated with Apple Intelligence, the brand’s AI system that creates notification summaries, writing tips and a new virtual assistant interface.

Android fans can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is the range-topping smart phone from the brand and the biggest rival to the powerful, technology-packed iPhone 16 Pro Max. Shoppers can choose a £38 deal for the handset, making it exactly the same price as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Sky has also listed deals on the standard iPhone 16 with pricess starting from just £25 for the new phone. This is also the cheapest deal we could find on the standard iPhone. The deal will be live for a short time only, with offers ending on 2 December.