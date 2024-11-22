Incredible PS5 Pro Black Friday sale cuts £300 from the price

PS5 Pro | EE

The deal on the PS5 Pro is the first discount on the new console available to UK buyers

The new PS5 Pro only went on sale this month and usually that means discounts are still a few months away. However one seller has already cut the price of the new console in a Black Friday sale.

The new PS5 Pro promises enhanced performance to play the latest games at faster frame rates and with better picture quality. Priced at £695, it is the most expensive console in the range but there is a way to get it cheaper.

EE has cut the price of the PS5 Pro by £40 for Black Friday but there are other discounts that can be stacked to get as much as £300 off the retail price.

EE is offering £260 off the price of a new PS5 Pro when you trade in your old console, meaning the total price of the new console is £395 after trade in and the Black Friday discount.

The deal is the cheapest price you can buy a new PS5 Pro console. It includes a single controller but you will have to buy a stand and a disc drive separately. You can get the deal here.

The PS5 Pro includes 2TB of storage and can handle playing games up to 120fps. It allows for 4K TV gaming and allows for increased image quality on PS4 games.

For those who do not have a console to trade in the cheapest PS5 deal on the market is the PS5 slim digital edition console priced at £310 at John Lewis. The console does not come with a disc drive but is slimmer than the standard PS5 for easier storage and installation. You can get the deal here.

There may be more deals arriving in the next week as we get closer to Black Friday, which takes place on Friday 29 November. There will also be technology discounts on games consoles on Cyber Monday three days later and it could mean further PS5 discounts are on the way.