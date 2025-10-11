This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hisense U7Q TV is one that should be on the radar of enthusiasts 👀📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deciding which TV is right for you can sometimes feel like a full time job. There are so many buzzwords, options, sizes, and factors to consider that it can make your head spin.

I dare not even try to tot up the amount of hours I spent combing through articles and videos the last time I upgraded my own hardware. In the years since it has only become more complicated with terms like QLED, OLED, Mini-LED emerging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But once you look beyond the buzzwords, the most important thing remains - at least for enthusiasts - is how good the picture looks. Fortunately, Hisense’s U7Q TV might just have the best image quality I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

What is the lowdown on the Hisense U7Q?

Hisense U7Q | Hisense

Hisense is continuing its push to be considered one of the best TV manufacturers around as the Chinese giant challenges the likes of LG, Sony, and Samsung with its latest high-end model. The U7Q features an eye-catching mini-LED screen and a boat load of features.

Like all good modern smart TVs, it has all of the major apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video built in. It also has Freely integrated into its OS with support from BBC, ITV, and other channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV has 2.1 CH audio with built-in subwoofer for immersive sound and visuals to give you a real cinematic experience in your home. For the gamers, it has game pro mode that enables up to 165Hz on the 100-inch model, and 144Hz on smaller screens.

I spent a couple of weeks using the 55-inch version, which will set you back around £1299 - although it can be picked up for around £700 with Currys . But is it worth that price tag?

Is it worth buying a Hisense U7Q?

If you are the kind of person who loves having that movie-like experience without having to leave the comfort of your own home, then this latest offering from Hisense is definitely one to keep on your radar.

The price tag might seem steep, but for my own accounting, it was the very best picture I had ever seen on a TV. I often found my jaw hanging open as I struggled to quite believe the clarity of images on the screen in front of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, I reviewed the U7N and I was left awed by the picture, but somehow they have managed to take it up another level with the U7Q . It was almost startling how good the image quality was and I occasionally had to pinch myself to remember it was just a TV and not a window into another dimension.

I am a big gamer, owning pretty much all of the modern consoles, and the U7Q delivers on that front massively as well. Throughout the past few months, I have been working my way through Assassins Creed Shadows - a truly stunning graphical achievement - and the leap between how it looked on this TV than my own personal one was massive.

One minor issue I experienced during my time using the U7Q was a strange quirk with the remote. When adjusting the volume it would rocket up significantly, even if I only lightly pressed the button.

This could have just been a problem with the remote with my review copy and not a wider issue. But it is worth mentioning!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a big gamer or movie enthusiast who is looking to take the jump from a regular 4K TV to the next generation of mini-LED, QLED, OLED ones and have the money to justify it then the Hisense U7Q should be on your radar.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here