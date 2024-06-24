Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can still stay protected from the sun this summer using these affordable sunscreens that passed the annual safety test.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 High, Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Lotion and Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30 have failed the Which? SPF and UVA protection tests.

Bondi Sands are yet to comment on these results, while Calypso said their product passed EU standards and regulations during independent testing and Asda said it does not recognise the results.

As someone who has been using the Bondi Sands face sunscreen for the best part of a year now to protect my face from harsh UV rays, I was shocked when I heard the news this morning, and jumped straight onto Boots to see if I could purchase a new sunscreen, especially with this heatwave we’re having in the UK right now.

Thankfully there are lots of affordable options when it comes to sunscreen. Here are a handful that passed the recent Which? Testing that you can shop today.

Boots Soltan Brightening Protect & Moisturise Facial Suncare Cream with Vitamin C SPF50 50ml £6.50, if you’ve been a fan of the Bondi Sands face SPF and you’re on the hunt for a new facial sunscreen, this one from Boots could be just what you’re looking for. It’s vegan, dermatologically tested, and says it has the highest UVA star rating to protect against long-term skin damage and premature ageing.

Garnier Ambre Solaire SPF50+ Kids Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray 150ml £8, although this sunscreen says it is for children, it is still a great option for adults too because it is hypoallergenic and has been developed specifically for those with sensitive skin. Garnier also promises that this formula is not only moisturising but also water, sweat, sand and salt resistant.

NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Cream Lotion SPF30 200ml £7.90, NIVEA says this formula is enriched with vitamin E to keep skin moisturised for up to 48 hours as well as protected from the sun. It boasts a water resistant formula and immediate UVA and UVB protection.