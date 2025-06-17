Summer heatwave must-have Inflatable Bouncy Castle Water Slide now 24% off | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This all-in-one inflatable bouncy castle water slide is now 24% off – the perfect way to keep kids active and entertained all summer long.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turn your garden into the ultimate adventure zone with the Inflatable Bouncy Castle Water Slide the perfect all-in-one play centre for kids. This blow-up castle is packed with exciting features and built with safety and durability in mind. It will keep the kids entertained for hours allowing you to sit back and enjoy the sunshine with a nice cold drink.

From jumping to splashing, climbing to sliding, this inflatable bouncy castle does it all. Designed with vibrant castle-themed styling and packed with activities, it’s guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained all summer long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inflatable Bouncy Castle Water Slide

Inflatable Bouncy Castle Water Slide | Wowcher

It’s made from weather-resistant Oxford fabric, this bouncy castle is crafted to endure endless hours of jumping, climbing, and splashing.

It only takes two minutes to blow up thanks to the 450W electric air blower which is included. Then simply secure it with the eight ground stakes to ensure stability even during the most energetic play sessions. After playtime is over, simply deflate and pack it away in the convenient carry bag.

The bouncy castle is ideal for birthday parties, weekend fun, or everyday outdoor excitement, this inflatable water slide castle brings non-stop happiness for kids of all ages.

Bouncy Castle Features:

Water Pool – For cool, splashy fun in the sun

Bouncy Trampoline Area – Let kids jump to their heart’s content

Climbing Wall – Adds an adventurous element to the play

Throwing Wall – Engage their aim and coordination

Water Gun – Built-in fun for friendly water battles

Slide – A smooth, exciting descent into the splash pool

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now