Amazon has a rare discount on the Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler 1.0, keeping drinks hot or cold for 12 hours - and there’s a range of colours available

Discounts on the iconic Stanley Cups don't happen often, so when they do it's worth filling your boots.

This deal on Amazon knocks 23% Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler, and it's the 1.0 version with a .89 litre capacity - perfect for staying hydrated on the go.

As with all Stanley products it has the legendary thermal qualities that can keep a drink cold (or hot) for up to 12 hours, and it's made of stainless steel, so it's robust and free of nasty plastics.

The Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler can hold nearly a litre of liquid | Amazon

Unusually for an Amazon Stanley deal there are quite a few colours available, with five options seeing the 23% discount.

You can choose either Navy, Azure, Guava, Tigerlily Plum, or Plum. There are other colour options available on the Amazon page, but they're more expensive because they haven't had the discount applied.

But according to price checkers, the new £32 price hasn't been seen for a long time, so this is a chance to get a £43 Stanley tumbler at a bargain price.

It is a limited-time deal, and we don't know how much of each colour is in stock, so snap one up while you can.

