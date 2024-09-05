Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I made SodaStream mocktails with the kids and it brought memories of of my own 80s childhood.

It was with a touch of nostalgia I gathered the family round to try out the SodaStream Art. A child of the 80s, I was one of the first kids to experience the wonder of turning a flat drink into fizzy pop with the pull of a lever.

While the sleek black design is a million miles away from the beige plastic we knew and loved towards the end of the 20th century, the sheer joy of the SodaStream was just the same as it was 40 years ago.

Also upping the anti on its ancestor, nowadays it's not just water or simple flavours getting the fizz treatment but exotic mixes that can be made into exciting mocktails - or cocktails if you fancy moving your childhood experience on for the grownup version of you.

Trying out the three new fruit flavours they’ve added to its Classics range - Orange Mango, Cloudy Lemonade, and Passionfruit - with my primary aged children in tow, we kept our drinks alcohol free, but that didn't mean we couldn't have fun with it. Grabbing the syrups and a selection of decorative ingredients, we got to work making some rather ostentatious beverages.

Set up out of the box took a few minutes and was super simple - no laborious instructions to read, just scan the QR code and you're taken directly to a video showing how to quickly insert the gas bottle at the back and start fizzing up bottles of brightly coloured liquids.

We made mocktails using the SodaStream Art and it was so much fun! | Jamie Jones/NationalWorld

We decorated the Orange Mango flavour with squirt cream and blueberries, Cloudy Lemonade with sliced lemon and lime and ice and Passionfruit with a sprig of mint and chunk of passionfruit. The children loved having a go pulling down the arm to add bubbles and adding all the tasty toppings.

There are plenty of recipes for alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks on the SodaStream website. I can see it becoming a family tradition to make fizzy creations each weekend and I'm looking forward to inviting friends over to test out some alternatives to the usual glass of wine.

And as an added bonus, the kids have never been so hydrated now they know they can turn their boring water into a sparkling version in seconds.

If you're looking for something fun to do with children or want to add a certain sparkle to a night in with the girls, I recommend you take a walk down memory lane with the iconic SodaStream. Cheers!

Soda stream recipes with Merlin Griffiths

The sparkling water brand has teamed up with celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths to create a summer drinks menu. The new flavours will be available on SodaStream’s website and major retailers including John Lewis, Lakeland, The Range, & Amazon.

Merlin said: “I’m excited to be working with SodaStream to curate a summer drinks menu that not only tastes delicious but also does good for the planet. Drawing on my fond memories of SodaStream from childhood, and later use of their sparkling water makers in my bar, the menu includes two mocktails, called the Sunshine Spritz and Dream Soda - which people can add alcohol to if they would like and one cocktail called The San Carlo.

“What’s great about them is they’re all super easy to make and are made from ingredients anyone can get their hands on. And if that wasn’t enough, each of these drinks can be enjoyed as a single serving if you’re looking to treat yourself, or can be scaled up if you’re hosting your loved ones. Check out the recipe videos to learn how to make them yourself!”

SodaStream teamed up with celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths on a summer drinks menu | SodaStream

Looking to surprise your loved ones with your cocktail-making skills? Merlin Griffith’s three recipes will help you do just that. Here’s what you could be whipping up in no time.

Sunshine Spritz: A combination of sweet and sour, the Sunshine Spritz features the new SodaStream Classics Passionfruit and is a non-alcoholic twist on the popular passionfruit martini. Best served with a fresh salad or charcuterie entrée before tucking into a spicy chicken barbecue.

The San Carlo: Inspired by the classic serve St Clements, the San Carlo is a light and playful citrus spritz, featuring SodaStream Classics Cloudy Lemonade. Best served with a Tuscan Panzanella and can be scaled up to be a jug when hosting.

Dream Soda: Adding a sweet touch to any meal, the Dream Soda is inspired by retro soda fountains of the 20s and 30s America using the SodaStream Classics Orange Mango and is a family favourite. You can even get the kids involved to make it themselves!

You can get the full recipes from the SodaStream website.