If you’re looking to snuggle up this season, this Regatta fleece is the one.

This is the time of year to go all in on cosy mode. Think fluffy socks, hot cups of tea, and long walks where you can see your breath in the air. That’s also the time of year when I start hunting for those perfect wardrobe pieces that keep me warm, comfortable, and effortlessly stylish.

I first spotted the Regatta Sweethart Fleece £15.60 (was £26) while browsing for winter essentials, and it immediately caught my eye. There’s something about that soft, snowy white shade that just screams “fresh winter morning.” It looks so clean and classic a colour that goes with everything from jeans to leggings to walking trousers.

Women’s Sweethart Lightweight Half-Zip Fleece

Find your colour here

Women’s Sweethart Lightweight Half-Zip Fleece | Regatta

I also love the half-zip neckline. It’s one of those small details that makes a big difference zip it up when the wind picks up, or leave it open with a cosy tee underneath for a more laid-back vibe. It’s practical, flattering, and gives you that “ready-for-anything” look that Regatta does so well.

The Polar Bear colour is my absolute favourite, but there are so many gorgeous options rich berry tones, cool blues, soft greys, even deeper forest greens. I’m honestly tempted to get more than one because they’d be perfect for layering and mixing up my outfits throughout the season. It’s one of those staple pieces that you know you’ll end up living in.

So yes the Regatta Women’s Sweethart Lightweight Half-Zip Fleece has officially earned its place on my must-buy list this season. It’s warm, soft, and stylish without trying too hard. The kind of piece that makes you actually look forward to wrapping up on chilly days.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

