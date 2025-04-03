Think Oodie’s only for winter? Think again – the viral brand unveils cooling PJs just in time for the heatwave | Oodie

Oodie launches new cooling pyjama range so you will feel comfortable during those hot summer nights.

The UK is bracing for a heatwave this week. While we all enjoy the sunshine during the day, the high temperatures at night can make getting a good night’s sleep a real struggle. Pyjamas are usually a go-to, but they’re not always the most comfortable option in sweltering weather.

If you’re not someone who sleeps in the nude, we’ve found the perfect middle ground.

Aussie favourite Oodie — best known for its cosy hooded blankets — has just launched a new range of cooling pyjamas, designed to regulate your body temperature and keep you feeling fresh all night long.

The Cooling Range – Stay fresh all night

Designed for hot sleepers and warmer weather, the Cooling Range is crafted from a specialised blend of modal fabric renowned for its exceptional breathability. Modal, derived from the cellulose of beech trees, stands as one of the softest and most gentle fabrics available, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable experience even in the warmest conditions.

The Cooling Range represents a commitment to providing a restful and refreshing sleep experience, regardless of the ambient temperature.

Oodie Highlights:

21% more breathable than regular cotton pyjamas*

Silky-soft and lightweight so it glides over your skin

Pre-shrunk to maintain the perfect fit wear after wear

Fade-resistant, and durable

The new Oodie pyjama collection has a new range of designs including Cloud, Heart Candy and Checker, as well as different styles from shorts and T-shirts to pyjama pants with cuffs. All styles can be mixed and matched for the ultimate in cosy comfort with pricing starting from £39.

The new Oodie pyjama collection is available to shop now via the Oodie website .

