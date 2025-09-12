Editor's top picks from the new Olivia Attwood x River Island collab - luxury style without the high price tag | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Olivia Attwood's latest collaboration with River Island offers a luxurious look at an affordable price point.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV star turned fashion muse, Olivia Attwood, has teamed up with River Island to create a collection that delivers high-end polish without the eye-watering price tag. Think strong tailoring, rich textures and versatile statement pieces all available to shop now.

This collaboration is the perfect balance between catwalk inspiration and everyday outfits, offering wardrobe staples that can be dressed up or down, all while keeping your budget firmly intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bad Boyfriends presenter’s collection is proof that you don’t need to spend thousands to nail the designer look. By focusing on premium-looking fabrics and structured, confident silhouettes, this collection channels runway energy with an accessible price tag.

Navy pinstripe double-breasted coat

Navy pinstripe double-breasted coat £99 | River Island

Sharp, sleek and endlessly chic, this pinstripe coat is a power move for your outerwear wardrobe. Tailored lines and classic stripes bring a designer edge that feels far more expensive than its price point. Perfect for layering over everything from office tailoring to off-duty denim.

Blue high rise stretch straight leg jeans

Blue high rise stretch straight leg jeans Treat yourself for £49 | River Island

Every wardrobe needs great denim, and this high-rise, straight-leg cut is both flattering and versatile. With just the right amount of stretch, they’re comfortable enough for day-to-day while polished enough to pair with heels and a blazer for evenings out.

Bouclé dogtooth cropped jacket and matching mini skirt

Bouclé dogtooth cropped jacket and matching mini skirt | River Island

The two-piece set of the season. The cropped bouclé jacket and matching mini skirt nod to classic designer co-ord at a fraction of the price. Worn together, they’re a statement look, but each piece also works brilliantly styled separately, think the jacket over jeans or the skirt with a slouchy knit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cream faux fur belted mid-length coat

Cream faux fur belted mid-length coat | River Island

Plush, polished and effortlessly glamorous, this faux fur coat is a cold-weather saviour. The belted waist adds shape, while the mid-length cut keeps it wearable for everyday. It’s the kind of piece that instantly makes even the simplest outfit feel luxurious.

The Olivia Attwood x River Island collection is live now and already making waves. With coats, denim and co-ords set to sell fast, this is one collaboration you won’t want to sleep on. Head to riverisland.com to shop the edit and bring a dose of Olivia’s signature glam into your wardrobe all without the designer price tag.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free