Get 25% off the new Soap & Glory Vanilla-Licious complete bath & body bundle | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The new Soap & Glory Vanilla-Licious complete bath & body is now just £25.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently tried the Soap & Glory Vanilla-Licious complete bath & body bundle, and honestly? I’m obsessed. From the moment I opened the box the sweet vanilla scent hit me. This bundle is pure indulgence and has transformed my bath time routine.

It comes with everything I need to pamper myself: the Vanilla-Licious Body Wash, body scrub, body butter, and body lotion now £25. Each product is packed with that signature vanilla fragrance that is rich and comforting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body wash feels super luxurious, while the body scrub is the perfect balance of gritty and gentle great for getting smooth, glowing skin. I love slathering on the body butter afterwards; it's thick, nourishing, and leaves my skin feeling like velvet.

Vanilla-Licious complete bath and body bundle

Vanilla-Licious complete bath and body bundle | Boots

Soap & Glory Vanilla-licious body scrub

Soap & Glory Vanilla-licious body butter

Soap & Glory Vanilla-licious body wash

Soap & Glory Vanilla-licious body lotion

It feels like a spa experience at home, without the spa price tag. If you love warm, sweet scents and want to smell absolutely delicious all day long, this is for you. Soap & Glory, have nailed it. I smell amazing, I feel amazing, and I’ll definitely be buying this again.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.