Supermodel showdown: Kate Moss vs Victoria Beckham - Who will win the beauty face off

Fashion and beauty fans this is not a drill! Kate Moss is set to launch a brand new makeup range that will rival fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s makeup collection.

According to documents obtained by The Mirror Kate Moss, 50, logged a trademark application in December and was given the go ahead in March. This means that she can now sell beauty products such as lip gloss, mascara, eyeshadow and blush.

So why on earth would Kate Moss want to launch a makeup range when her lifestyle brand was far from successful? Well it may have something to do with fellow fashion icon Victoria Beckham.

Posh Spice launched her clothing collection way back in 2008 but it wasn't until 2023 that she finally made a profit. Many people would've given up after a few years but thanks to the help of her husband David Beckham who reportedly kept bailing her out and pumped an estimated £30 million into her brand she was able keep going.

However, it wasn’t Victoria Beckham's clothing line that saved her brand but in fact the Victoria Beckham Beauty range including the best selling Satin Kajal Eyeliner, £30. Sadly for most of us VB’s fashion collection is completely out of our budget but the beauty line seems a lot more affordable. We want to look like Posh Spice so we will buy into buying her beauty products that she uses.

This is exactly why I think Kate Moss’ makeup collection will be more successful than her wellness range. We don't want tea bags that cost £20 - we can drink Tetley tea for a lot less. But show me an eyeliner or lipgloss that the model wears and for under £30 I’m sold.

Kate Moss is good friends with celebrity Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and was so inspired by the model she created the Hollywood and Dream lip gloss in honour of her. She also refers to Kate Moss as her muse, so I’m sure she has learnt a thing or two from the MUA.

If it's marketed well and Kate Moss doesn't just put her name to it but actually uses it too. As well as doing videos like VB does and shares makeup tips she has learnt over the years then this could be an absolute goldmine for the model, she definitely won’t be ‘spotted’ in Aldi ever again.

