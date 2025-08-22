Celebrities are reportedly ditching their favourite mascara for the new bare-lash trend | Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take inspiration from the Hollywood A-listers and embrace a new lash trend.

In 2025, a fresh beauty trend has taken hold in Hollywood and beyond: no-mascara makeup. While celebrities have long had access to the world’s best beauty products, many are now embracing a more natural approach by leaving their lashes bare.

Stars including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid have all recently been spotted going mascara-free.

The move away from heavy lashes reflects a broader push toward simplicity in beauty, where enhancing natural features takes centre stage. Instead of piling on mascara or extensions, many are investing in lash care to keep their lashes healthy and lifted.

For those inspired to try the look, lash serums are quickly becoming a go-to. One product gaining buzz is Glow For It Lash Growth Serum, £30 . Designed to nourish and strengthen lashes while encouraging growth.

Glow For It Lash Growth Serum

Glow For It Lash Growth Serum | Boots

Glow For It Lash Growth Serum is a vegan, prostaglandin-analogue-free formula designed to give you healthier, thicker, fuller, longer lashes. The peptide-powered serum nourishes and stimulates the lash follicle for visible results without the side effects of prostaglandin analogues.

How to use

Apply a thin layer of the serum along the lash line and gently coat the lashes. Let it absorb overnight for maximum effect. Use consistently every evening on clean, dry lashes for best results.

With more A-listers embracing pared-back beauty, 2025 might just be the year we all give our lashes a break from mascara.

