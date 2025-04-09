Exclusive Yorkshire SIM deal: 100GB and a £30 Amazon voucher for under £8 a month
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Readers of National World titles in Yorkshire can now grab a fantastic SIM deal from Talkmobile – with big data and a free £30 voucher included.
Talkmobile is offering a whopping 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £9.95 a month – and to sweeten the deal, you’ll get a £30 gift card to spend at Amazon, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Habitat or Tu.
Only available through this link: Grab the SIM deal and claim your £30 voucher here
Once you knock the gift card off the total cost, you’re effectively paying just £7.45 a month – making this one of the top SIM-only bargains going right now.
This exclusive reader offer is only live until 16 April, so if your phone bill’s creeping up and you need more data without the big spend, this is your chance to lock in a brilliant deal.
Why it’s worth switching
Talkmobile uses Vodafone’s UK network, so you’ll get strong coverage and fast 4G speeds. It’s a no-nonsense provider that’s picked up eight customer service awards since 2023 and has a 4.7 Trustpilot rating from thousands of happy users.
Whether you’re scrolling, streaming or working from your phone, 100GB should keep you covered – and the £30 voucher is a cracking bonus just for signing up.
Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobile, said: “With the free £30 gift voucher, this already great deal is even better value.”
The deal at a glance:
- £9.95 per month
- 100GB data
- Unlimited calls and texts
- 12-month contract
- £30 Amazon/Sainsbury’s/Argos/Habitat/Tu voucher
- Effective monthly cost: £7.45
- Offer ends 16 April 2025
With prices rising everywhere, this exclusive SIM offer is a smart way to save – and it won’t stick around for long.