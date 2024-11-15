Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

She warns shoppers to be wary of reviews 🛍

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday falls on November 29 this year - but many discounts are already live

Shopping expert and broadcaster Alice Beer has shared her top tips to tackle the sales

It’s crucial to know your rights, she says, and never panic buy

Every year, Black Friday promises huge savings and claims of the biggest discounts of the year from top brands.

But with so much choice, and with discounts launching earlier every year, shoppers can quickly feel overwhelmed and left feeling unsure if they bagged a good deal at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To navigate the shopping minefield that comes with the bargain bonanza, which falls on November 29 this year, and to ensure shoppers feel like they’ve saved money, shopping expert and broadcaster Alice Beer, 59, has given her top tips to take on Black Friday.

Shopping expert and TV presenter Alice Beer has given her top tips to take on Black Friday. | Adobe Stock/Alice Beer/Not On The High Street

Joining forces with Not On The High Street, Alice suggests writing a list of the top products you would like and understanding your rights regarding returns. She also suggests how to avoid panic buys and why you should be wary of reviews.

Here are Alice’s top tips to help you make the most of the deals this Black Friday.

1. Make a plan

Make a list of items you are looking for, the price you want to pay for them, and stick to your overall budget. Just because it’s Black Friday, it doesn’t mean you need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before making a purchase, ask yourself; would I buy this if it weren’t on sale? If the answer is yes, you’re getting a great deal on something you genuinely wanted! Otherwise, it’s just an unnecessary splurge.

2. Do your research

If you are buying household goods - take time to research where the product has come from. A cheaper option might seem like a good deal, but might fall short on quality, or the ethical standards you’re looking for.

Researching thoroughly ensures you’re not only getting a product that meets your needs, but also supporting brands that prioritise fair trade, ethical practices, and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Read the reviews and description

Take the time to thoroughly read reviews, as they can offer valuable insights into the quality and durability of the product. Keep in mind that some reviews might be fake, written by people who have never even used the item.

I have seen how easy it is to write fake reviews. Look for detailed, balanced feedback from trusted sources or review sites to make an informed decision about whether the product meets your expectations, similarly with the reviews. If they are handcrafted, the quality will be much higher than mass produced items.

4. Support small and local brands

Black Friday is full of noise, banner headlines and adverts from big name brands and it’s easy to get sucked in by them, but don’t forget small brands as it is super important to small brands.

Somewhere like Not On The High Street is a good place to shop because they stock thousands of small brands in one place, and you know you’d be supporting an individual or group who can finance their family/career as a result of your purchase. By purchasing from local businesses, you’re also helping the environment and cutting down on CO2 emissions emitted by shipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Know your rights

Returns are not a god given right and many consumers seem to lose sight of that. High street brands often return goods when you have changed your mind, but their only legal obligation (unless they advertise otherwise), is to refund or replace faulty goods.

Always check out how good a company is at refunding before giving them your money.

6. Protect your payments

With scams and fraudsters on the rise, it's crucial to take steps to protect yourself when shopping. Always pay with a credit or debit card, as these methods offer built-in protection against fraud. Additionally, using secure payment options, or trusted payment platforms, adds an extra layer of security. Stay vigilant and avoid making payments through suspicious or unsecured websites.

7. Don’t panic buy

Not every Black Friday Deal is the ‘real deal’. Try the ‘sleep test’. Sleep on it and see if you still want the product the next day. If you’re still questioning whether you want it or not, leave it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often, a little time and distance will help you realise whether it’s something you truly need or just a fleeting desire.

Speaking on behalf of the thousands of small brands who value Black Friday, Saoirse Genoni, spokesperson for personalised jewellery brand Hurley Burley, which is stocked at Not On The High Street said: “Here at Hurley Burley, we see Black Friday as more than just a sale or a discount - it’s a chance to think about what really makes a gift special.

“For us, our immense knowledge, expert crafting and teamwork goes into every piece we make and every order we pack.

“Shopping small on Black Friday is about supporting businesses where every order matters, and where care and thought go into everything that is created.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran Pittaway, spokesperson for Not On The High Street, said: “We know Black Friday is a stressful time of year, and the pressure to find a good deal on a good quality product can feel like a minefield. That’s why we’ve partnered with Alice to help shoppers navigate the confusion and arm themselves with the tools to make it a joyful experience.

“We’ve also launched our NOT Your Average Black Friday sale, where all of the items are hand-crafted by small brands, offering shoppers something truly unique and meaningful rather than throwaway and rushed. Whether it’s making sustainable choices or shopping for gifts you actually want, we’re here to guide consumers through the process.”

Will you be tackling the Black Friday sales? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.