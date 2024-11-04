Kevin The Carrot with Katy in the Aldi Christmas advert for 2024 | Aldi/Clarion Communications

Aldi is keeping Kevin the Carrot toys for Christmas 2024 closely guarded but here’s my predictions on how a new favourite could be about to be revealed

I’m a seasoned Aldi Kevin The Carrot Christmas toy lover but 2024 could be making way for new adorable characters that outshine even Kevin and Katy.

Shoppers queued for hours to get their hands on Aldi Specialbuys of Christmases past from Ebanana Scrooge to Pascal the Wicked Parsnip but I’ve got a feeling this year could be something extra special.

Ebay has become an easy way of figuring out which characters are most sought-after with prices soaring for the most well-loved. Anyone who has seen the new 2024 Christmas Aldi advert and its Mission Impossible-style theme to save the festive spirit will have instantly noticed a new baddie and hero.

Aldi is keeping tight-lipped about the release date of the latest Kevin The Carrot toy series and what they will look like, but I’ll be stunned if it doesn’t include a range of black and white humbugs including the queen of these master criminals. There’s also another adorable character that’s sure to feature in its Christmas offerings, that shoppers can preview regularly here.

Aldi’s 2024 Christmas advert features humbug minions chasing after Kevin the Carrot and wife Katy | Clarion Comms / Aldi

At the centre of the advert and new Aldi billboards is the Spirit of Christmas itself. With an alien-like face and glowing in yellow, Aldi has described it as being “like a fairy”.

Given the push behind the Spirit, there’s a strong chance that a cuddly version will be a new addition to collect for hardcore Kevin The Carrot collectors.

Glasses are also one of the key features of Aldi’s Christmas look for 2024. At Humbug HQ, the evil boss has dark-rimmed spectacles with a large shimmering collar, while Kevin and Katy Carrot are on an adventure in disguise and also don black glasses and moustaches. I reckon you can expect this look to be duplicated as a Carrot family toy too.

Aldi Christmas Spirit billboard | Aldi

The many humbugs appear like minions and I predict there will be many of these black and white soft toys to bag ahead of Christmas. The humbug theme is likely to stretch into the Aldi long-awaited Kevin The Carrot advent calendar too.

Black Friday Aldi deals are also being drip-fed to ardent shoppers on its website here, where you can be the first to know.

And for the eagle-eyed Kevin The Carrot fans among you, you may have noticed a final nod to much-loved characters from the past with sprouts and peas jumping around in the final snowy scene of the Christmas advert. Whether the Russell Sprout and Peas and Goodwill soft toys will return again this year is anyone’s guess.