Dramatic footage shows how armed officers surrounded the man after he had made a terrifying threat to stab his ex-partner and petrol bomb the address. Ryan Miller, of no fixed abode, had been to the house brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door - before casually heading to Starbucks for a coffee.

Failing to get in, he made his way to a friend’s house nearby where he told them about what he’d just done and they took the knife off him. Miller and the friend then went to Starbucks where armed police located them, arresting Miller for being in possession of a knife in public and stalking.

Armed police arrest man in Starbucks

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (28 March) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place. He has also been handed a 10-year restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner.