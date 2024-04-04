Watch: Armed officers storm Starbucks to arrest man with knife who threatened to stab and bomb his ex-partner

CCTV shows the moment when armed police entered a Starbucks café to arrest a stalker who was carrying a knife.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:43 BST
Dramatic footage shows how armed officers surrounded the man after he had made a terrifying threat to stab his ex-partner and petrol bomb the address. Ryan Miller, of no fixed abode, had been to the house brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door - before casually heading to Starbucks for a coffee.

Failing to get in, he made his way to a friend’s house nearby where he told them about what he’d just done and they took the knife off him. Miller and the friend then went to Starbucks where armed police located them, arresting Miller for being in possession of a knife in public and stalking.

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (28 March) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place. He has also been handed a 10-year restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner.

Detective Constable Jon Coupland, who investigated, said: “This was understandably a frightening ordeal for those involved, as well as members of the public who were present when armed police arrived at the coffee shop to arrest Miller.”

