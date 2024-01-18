The golfers could not stop laughing as the friendly parrot perched on their shoulders and backs while they attempted to take their shots.

A group enjoying a game of golf at a Sheffield course achieved a different type of birdie when an escaped parrot came to join them and perched on their shoulders for much of the day.

The group were playing at Tinsley Golf Course earlier this month when they spotted a bright green parrot, with splashes of red, blue, orange and yellow, in the trees nearby.

The friendly parrot decided it wanted in on the action, and perched on the backs and shoulders of two of the golfers as they attempted to take their shots.

Both golfers could not stop laughing as they persevered with the game, with their new colourful friend in tow. After the memorable game came to an end, the group set about trying to find out where the parrot had come from.