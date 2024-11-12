Trade body offers property care tips for Maintenance Week in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national trade body has produced a series of tips for Maintenance Week to help householders in Rotherham keep properties watertight.

Run by SPAB (The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings) Maintenance Week offers an annual reminder to get buildings ready for winter with simple checks and repairs.

In support of the campaign, which takes places until 17 November, the Property Care Association has drawn up some simple pointers to highlight how to keep homes shipshape for winter and prevent small matters escalating into more significant issues.

James Berry, deputy chief executive of the PCA, said: “Maintenance Week provides a timely opportunity to highlight the importance of building maintenance, and one area we want to focus on during the campaign is the impact of excess water.

James Berry, deputy chief executive of the PCA

“According to the State of the UK Climate 2023 report, five of the 10 wettest years for the UK in the series from 1836 have occurred in the 21st century, and the most recent decade (2014–2023) has been 2% wetter than 1991–2020 and 10% wetter than 1961–1990.

“This data points to the fact that managing water around the home is becoming more important than ever.

“One of the most common problems we encounter is the damage from water entering properties caused by a lack of building maintenance, particularly if the problem keeps on being repeated.

“Even a small amount of water in the wrong place over the long term can cause issues.

The top ten tips from the PCA to protect homes from water damage this winter include;

1) Roofs – Cracked or slipped tiles can provide an easy route into the property. This problem can be particularly damaging if there is no secondary underfelt.

2) Drives and paths – Surface water needs to drain away from a building quickly, particularly during heavy downpours, so check and clear away any build-up of leaves on drives and paths.

3) Storage water containers – These can overfill, become blocked up with debris, and then the excess water soaks the surrounding ground and adjoining house walls of the building, causing local internal dampness problems. Either organise the overflow drainage or store them away.

4) Gutters – Gutters and downpipes offer a quick escape route for water from a building, but even a small blockage can cause problems. Drains need to be free from moss, leaves and debris and it’s important to ensure the entire system is properly connected with no faulty joints.

5) Steamy windows - Air becomes more laden with water in winter, leading to condensation, and even damp and mould. Ventilation fans and air management systems are an important method in tackling this, so make sure service and repairs are up to date and the correct equipment is selected. The servicing and cleaning of ventilation ducts is vital for systems to work effectively.

6) Woodwork protection – water can cause external timber to rot or degrade and this means specialist repairs or even a replacement is needed. A quality wood finish will offer protection against water and frost to keep timber intact.

7) Chimney flashings – It’s not uncommon for water to enter a building at the point where lead flashings meet at the joint with the chimney stack if they are not properly sealed. This can then stream into a building, damaging wallpaper and other coatings.

8) Pointing and rendering – Damaged, loose or eroded pointing and rendering can provide a route for water to enter a building, particularly in driving rain. Attention should be paid to the weather-prevailing side of a property.

9) Window and doorway openings – Check the sealing between frames and masonry as it can deteriorate and provide a channel where rain can enter.

10) Drains – Blockages caused by leaves and other debris can prevent gulleys and drains from letting water flow quickly. With no clear exit route, flooding can occur in the area, particularly during heavy downpours.

More details about the Property Care Association and the work of its members can be found at www.property-care.org/

Throughout the week SPAB will be sharing tips on Twitter (X), Facebook, and Instagram, with an invitation to join the conversation using #MaintenanceWeek, and tag @SPAB1877