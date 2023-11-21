A TikTok motorbike lout has been jailed because he posted videos of himself breaking the law online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TikTok yob who boasted about his reckless bike stunts was nailed by cops after he posted a “treasure trove” of incriminating evidence online.

Kane Tilney, 23, regularly hurtled around Darlington on his motorbike and filmed his exploits which he posted on social media. The clips showed Tilney riding on pavements, on the wrong side of the road and without a helmet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary were able to use the “treasure trove” of videos to charge him with 20 offences including dangerous driving. Tilney, of Darlington, was was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening and abusive words or behaviour.

Most Popular

He admitted the offences at Teesside Crown Court on November 10, where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years, must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and pay £100 compensation.

In a video released by police, an officer is seen arresting Tilney in the street. Inspector Matt Plumb, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “Tilney is a prolific offender who has plagued the streets of Darlington with his dangerous and illegal riding.

“By filming himself committing these offences and uploading them to TikTok, he clearly thought he was above the law and could do what he liked – but it ultimately led to his downfall. PC Paul Foley from the town team invested a significant amount of time and investigative effort to gather extensive evidence to charge Tilney with these offences and put him before the courts, where he had no choice but to plead guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement