The fight for weight loss - New research shows there is a way to win

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn, with two thirds of adults living with overweight or obesity. Studies show children living with obesity are approximately 5 times more likely to become adults living with obesity, and this is the first generation where children will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems. The nation is in a fight for weight loss.

Yet, there is a much bigger battle – for self. People who want to lose weight are increasingly feeling lost, desperate and hopeless – their self-confidence and self-belief that anything can help them, worn away.A new survey1 of more than 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight-loss organisation Slimming World reveals 50% of UK adults say they’ve put off even trying to lose weight, with six in 10 of those aged under 27 (Gen Z) the most likely to delay (63%). More than one in five people (22%) say they’ve delayed losing weight for three years or more, with many saying that has impacted their health and caused them to gain even more weight. The survey, carried out independently by Censuswide reveals four in 10 (42%) have thought about losing weight at least once a week without taking action, despite around half being unhappy with their size (48%) and saying they know they eat unhealthy food (54%) and almost three-quarters wanting to improve their health (70%). For many, this lack of hope and desperation for a quick solution could make the allure of the new ‘magic bullet’ weight loss injections even stronger. The costs are high. Painful and expensive weekly injections, with side-effects of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, vomiting and more. Growing evidence that weight regain is very likely once people stop injecting.

For many, lack of appetite removes the pleasure from eating and socialising.

And the long-term safety of the regulated drugs is still unknown.Within the already deafening weight loss arena, weight loss injections add even more confusion, contradiction and uncertainty. The personal conviction and self-determination of people living with overweight and obesity depletes further.

Renowned Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, says: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar. Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn’t just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation."

There is good news. There is a way people can win the battle for self, rebuild their hope and optimism, and achieve a healthy, lasting weight loss. In new research2, which surveyed more than 7,000 new Slimming World members last January, more than two thirds said that before going to a Slimming World group, they didn’t dare dream they could lose weight and stay slim (69%). More than half of the members surveyed said that they’d had feelings of doubt, uncertainty and a lack of motivation and control for more than a year, and for some people 10 years or more. However, in just one session, almost every new member left filled with self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination.

This switch came from learning more about Slimming World’s health-giving eating plan, seeing the success of other members, and experiencing the empowering support to help them overcome their personal barriers. They left feeling:

Committed to their weight loss (98%)

That they could lose weight and keep it off (96%)

Motivated to make changes to their lifestyle in order to lose weight (97%)

More confident to manage the things that had previously got in the way of them losing weight (89%)

Louise Buxton, from Rotherham, who has lost 7st so far with Slimming World says before joining her local group her self-esteem was on the floor. She felt lost, alone and overwhelmed by conflicting weight loss advice. Not knowing where to start and believing she would never lose weight, Louise joined her Parkgate group and says she knew within moments that she would reach her weight loss goal there.

She says: “My biggest challenge was walking through the door the very first time. As I walked in I was met by such a warm welcome from Kerry, the Consultant in Parkgate. I was nervous during Image Therapy (the group support session) about speaking about myself but right from the moment I sat down I was made to feel welcome by other members and felt part of the group”

“I decided to join a group because my mobility was so poor I was considering getting a mobility scooter, my weight and arthritis meant it really difficult to get around. I suffered with depression & low self esteem and didn’t want to leave the house. Since losing 7 stone my arthritis pain has vastly improved, my mental health has improved so much I no longer need depression medication! This is not only due to the weight loss but to staying to group every week, sharing experiences and tips with other members and building friendships. I am now more active as I can walk better and I’ve joined the gym and go to aquafit classes. I feel my life has changed more than I ever thought possible! My confidence has grown and I will give anything a go now. I’ve gone from a wilting wallflower afraid of their own shadow to a sunflower determined to grow in stature not girth”

“I’m so proud I’ve embraced a new healthier lifestyle. I love the choice of foods I can eat with the Slimming World plan. I cook fresh everyday unless I’ve batch cooked. I’m never hungry as I fill up on lots of unlimited Free & Speed free foods. My favourite meal is Diet Cola chicken, everyone I’ve cooked it for loves it! I’m in the right mindset to know that if I have a little gain its just a blip and I can get right back on track and not throw all the hard work away. It was the best decision I’ve ever made to walk through that door. I’d say to anyone that joining a group and staying each week is just as important as reading the books.”

Kerry Millson, Slimming World consultant adds:“I am so proud of the changes Louise has made since joining group. I remember her walking through the door with her walking stick, she was so quiet and withdrawn. Even by the end of the first group she was smiling and within a few weeks I could see her confidence growing. Its lovely to hear her chatting with other members and can see true friendships have grown. Louise amazes me with her new found lease for life and how she never turns down an invitation to go out now. She has not only changed her life but gained her life back”

The Parkgate groups run from 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 7JL every; Tues at 9.30am, Weds 8am, 9.30am, 11am, 3.30pm, 5pm, Sat 7.30am, 9am & 10.30am.

With over a decade of expertise in neurogastroenterology and cardiovascular pharmacology from leading institutions including the University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham, Dr. Jemma Donovan PhD, Slimming World’s Research Manager, says: “This January, those feelings of doubt, fear and hopelessness could easily lead people to look to weight loss drugs as a silver bullet, however unless they get effective support to make lasting changes to their eating and activity habits, they’re very likely to regain the weight once they stop the medication, and they’re far less likely to experience the sense of personal achievement and the increased self-worth that comes with knowing you’re in control in the long term.“Our research confirms what so many of our members tell us.

After many years of feeling hopeless, out of control and desperate about their weight, new members quickly experience a powerful shift in self-belief, self-determination and self-confidence, restoring their hope about what they can achieve – without resorting to weight loss drugs or surgery. And that shift happens in less time than it takes to watch a movie!”