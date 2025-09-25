Over a quarter of Brits turn into a ‘cosy comfort seeker’ as soon as the season starts to shif | Shutterstock

The best things about autumn include crunchy leaves underfoot, snuggling under a blanket after a long day - and warming your freezing hands on a takeaway coffee cup.

A study of 5,000 adults revealed 28 per cent turn into a ‘cosy comfort seeker’ as soon as the season starts to shift.

Other rituals people turn to include comfort food (31 per cent), while 21 per cent love to curl up with good books and 20 per cent enjoy autumnal walks clutching a hot drink.

Others love the sound of rain while they’re snug indoors (25 per cent) or lighting up the seasonal candles (16 per cent).

The study was commissioned by Costa Coffee to celebrate the return of its Maple Hazel range by teaming with Angela Scanlon and her walking club, ‘Hot Messers’, for a joyful stroll through Epping Forest to celebrate the return of autumn.

Angela Scanlon said: “I absolutely love autumn and not just because it matches my hair.

“It sneaks in with its crunchy leaves and smug sunsets and suddenly I’m wearing knitwear like it’s a personality trait.

“It’s the only season that actually wants you to slow down and let’s face it we could all do with a nap.

“It’s the ultimate reset - a season of hot drinks, half-baked plans for weekend escapes, and full permission to lean into cosy like it’s a competitive sport”

The study also found batch cooking hearty meals (11 per cent), swapping salads for stews (14 per cent) and snug evenings with puzzles or games (11 per cent) were also among the best traditions about autumn.

More than half (56 per cent) of respondents admitted they tend to romanticise autumn and think of it in an overly positive way.

As a quarter (24 per cent) find the season makes them feel nostalgic, and 20 per cent are more reflective or thoughtful.

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) enjoy dressing more for autumn, with these saying the top reasons are they can mix style with comfort (42 per cent) – or break out the chunky boots (39 per cent).

On average, hot drink enjoyers have four more hot drinks every week in autumn than they do in summertime, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

While nearly half (47 per cent) confessed they’re also likely to try a new autumnal season hot drink when they launch.

As 15 per cent said seasonal drinks are one of the things they love most about autumn coffee shop visits – while 17 per cent enjoy the rich aroma of fresh coffee.

Gennaro Pelliccia, spokesperson at Costa Coffee, added: “As Angela says, autumn invites reflection and comfort.

“We see every day how a hot drink can be part of that – a small ritual that makes the season feel special.

“Our autumn range celebrates exactly that sense of slowing down and savouring the moment.”

Angela Scanlon teams with Costa Coffee to celebrate the return of its Maple Hazel range by arranging a joyful walk through Epping Forest | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Top 20 best things about autumn:

Switching to your cosy wardrobe (e.g., jumpers, fleeces, joggers etc.) Snuggling under a blanket after a long day Crunchy leaves underfoot The sound of rain while you're indoors Drawing the curtains early and settling in for the night The golden hour light hitting the trees Drinking hot chocolate with whipped cream Going for a walk that ends at a cafe Lighting seasonal candles Getting into bed early ‘just because it’s dark’ Swapping salads for stews Wearing thick socks Batch cooking hearty meals The smell of cinnamon and nutmeg Cosy evenings with board games or puzzles Warming your freezing hands on a takeaway coffee cup Guilt-free Netflix marathons Trying new autumn drinks in coffee shops Seeing your breath in the morning Decorating your home with autumn colours