The average Brit owns 17 items they no longer use – hanging onto them just in case they ever need them again.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 44 per cent find it difficult to get rid of belongings even if they’ve not used them in years.

And 51 per cent of those who have unused items at home keep hold of old technology like CDs and mobile phones, while 43 per cent don’t throw out old shoes and 38 per cent store books they probably won’t ever read.

The study found that seasonal change prompts people to declutter their home, with 16 per cent doing so in September, and 22 per cent ahead of purchasing new items around Black Friday and Christmas.

However, 26 per cent try to declutter every few months, with 48 per cent wanting to make more space at home and 36 per cent being overwhelmed by clutter.

More than half (51 per cent) actively look for items they can sell on Facebook Marketplace, Vinted and other online platforms during a declutter, while 54 per cent said they recycle their unwanted goods.

For those with unused items in their home, 31 per cent claim they don’t sell them on as it is too much effort, while 30 per cent don’t think their belongings are worth much.

Other barriers for selling unused items include motivation (26 per cent), time (24 per cent) and fear of getting rid of an item you might need later in life (22 per cent).

A further 36 per cent of declutterers have felt overwhelmed before going through everything, although 31 per cent are relieved once it’s done.

The research was commissioned by the Post Office, where people can post and collect pre-loved goods across its 11,500 branches.

Candice Ohandjanian, mails and parcels director for the brand, said: “Our research revealed that people can feel overwhelmed by decluttering, but it brings a huge boost to mental health once it’s done.

“We partner with the UK's largest carriers, so you can drop all your sold items in one place to help ensure they'll arrive safely and securely at their new homes.

“With expert postmaster support, you can enjoy a stress-free clear out and an uncluttered home - and earn some extra cash along the way.”

The findings from OnePoll.com also showed that 32 per cent claim decluttering has a big positive impact on their mental health, but 38 per cent think having guidance from a professional would make it an easier process.

Professional decluttering expert and star of Sort Your Life Out, Dilly Carter, has teamed up with Post Office to help families purge their homes of things they don’t need any more, ahead of the influx of new items during Christmas and Black Friday sales.

She added: “Letting go of unused items is essential, not just for the way our homes function, but also for our overall well-being.

“When we’re weighed down by belongings we don’t need, it can have a huge impact on how smoothly our homes - and lives - run.

“Having worked in thousands of homes, I’ve seen firsthand how clutter can affect not just your space, but also your energy and peace of mind.

“I want to encourage everyone to pass their items on to the right homes, in the most efficient and thoughtful way possible.”

Top 20 unused items Brits keep hold of:

Clothes that no longer fit Old technology (e.g. CDs, mobile phones, DVDs, consoles etc.) Old shoes Books they’ve never read (and probably won’t) Old wallets or handbags Board games or puzzles Old glasses/sunglasses Souvenirs they never look at Unused candles Diaries/notepads from years ago Old kitchen appliances (e.g. blender/microwave) Unused toys Unused picture frames Plastic containers without lids Unused light bulbs Old baby items Unused exercise equipment (e.g. yoga mats etc.) Damaged pots and pans Unused spice jars Damaged or broken furniture