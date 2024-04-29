"I didn't want my mum to know I was in trouble" claimed learner driver who led police on high-speed chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bizarre dash cam footage shows a learner driver using his indicators as he tried to evade police during a high-speed chase that lasted ten minutes.
McKenzie Ridley failed to stop for officers because he was worried his mum would find out he’d been in trouble, a court heard. During the pursuit the 18-year-old went the wrong way around a roundabout, through red lights and managed to successfully avoid a stinger.
The chase involved a helicopter and reached speeds of up to 93mph. Ridley, of Hill Park, Jarrow, admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and an eight week night-time curfew. He was also banned from driving for two years.
His barrister Sam Faulks said: "The reason why he panicked and fled from the police is possibly the most telling when it comes to his immaturity - he panicked because he was worried his mum would find out."