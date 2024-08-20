Summer of Sport inspires over half of Brits to experience sport in the real world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rail industry has created a new audio series, inspiring Brits to take a trip to watch, learn about and discover new sporting passions. Hosted by Kirsty Gallacher, the eight episodes feature exclusive interviews with British sporting greats - from Luke Littler to Derek Redmond - and uncover some of the country’s fantastic sporting locations and how to visit them by train, for less.

New research, released today by National Rail, finds that over half (55%) of Brits have been inspired to experience sport in the real world as a result of tuning in to the summer of sport.

While football and tennis are the most popular for spectators, the sports-packed summer has also piqued interest for people to go and watch cricket (17%), athletics (12%) and rugby (11%) live.

Of those who watched sports on TV over the summer (86% of Brits), a fifth (19%) have already been inspired to start playing a sport, with football (50%), tennis (26%) and swimming (23%) the most popular choices.

A further 36% have been inspired to take up a sport but haven’t started yet with a quarter of those admitting it’s because they don’t know where to begin.

To help anyone feeling inspired - whether it’s to take up, watch or learn about a new sporting passion - the rail industry has teamed up with Kirsty Gallacher to host a new eight-episode audio series providing a deep-dive into some of Britain’s most popular sports and where to experience them.

With the research showing that 52%* would travel to a new location to learn more about a sport they’re passionate about, the rail industry’s new series details the origins of Britain’s most popular sports, the places where they can be played and enjoyed today - with options for every budget - as well as the grassroots clubs and locations around the country where people can get started, find equipment, or simply learn more about the sport.

Within each episode, Kirsty Gallacher interviews British sporting heroes - from Luke Littler to Kate Cross and Derek Redmond - who share inspirational stories of how they started out in their careers, what it’s like to be an athlete, and the important role that rail travel played in igniting their sporting passions.

Sporting heroes have backed the rail campaign | Sub

The series also includes less traditional places where you can experience sports - including Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in Bristol - just 20 minutes from Montpelier station, where you can try your hand at the sport in their professional-grade net lanes. Meanwhile the tennis episode details Devonshire Park in Eastbourne and its pre-Wimbledon grass court event that allows spectators so close to the action you sometimes even get to meet the players when wandering between courts.

Commenting on the impact that this summer has had on inspiring people to enjoy sports in real life, sports broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher said: “This summer presented an unprecedented source of sporting inspiration. I’ve teamed up with National Rail to host a new audio series interviewing the great and the good of the sporting world, talking about Britain’s fantastic sports and sporting locations, encouraging as many people as possible to go on a sporting discovery by train.

“Experiencing sport in the real world not only fosters a sense of togetherness, but the research shows many agree it helps build lifelong memories (77%*) and create family traditions (66%*), something I can attest to. I’ve had great days out with my children by train - whether that’s been to support their favourite team, or watch them play sport themselves - and these guides include lots of great travel tips and suggestions for every budget.”

Reflecting on his own experiences of watching sport in real life Luke Littler, professional darts sensation said: “It’s so important for people to keep coming out and travelling to experience sport in person, whether it's at a match, fan park, or visiting a venue where you can try it for yourself. I remember how much I was inspired by my early sporting outings, when I’d take the train from Warrington to Blackpool to watch Phil Taylor play at the Winter Gardens. I know first hand that these experiences could help Britain unearth future sporting superstars, all because they got out there and enjoyed it in real life.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO at Rail Delivery Group, explained: “Travelling by train connects you to the people, places and things you love - like sport. We’re delighted to be working with Kirsty to help people learn and discover more about the fantastic sporting experiences Britain has to offer and embrace the wellbeing benefits that come with experiencing sports in the real world. After all, when it comes to sport, Nothing Beats Being There.”

When it comes to sport, Nothing Beats Being There. You can save 1/3 off most rail journeys with a Railcard for just £30 a year, a cost that can be made back in savings in in just a few trips. When you travel by train you can also enjoy discounted entry to a lot of sporting attractions like the National Football Museum, World Rugby Museum, National Horseracing Museum, Football Stadium tours and more from National Rail’s Days Out Guide.

Visitwww.nationalrail.co.uk/sportingroutes to find out where you can watch, learn about and discover new sporting passions by train.