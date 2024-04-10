Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic police bodycam video shows the moment a sex offender is arrested. Marcelino Goncalves, 55, was arrested and convicted after being highlighted as a high-harm offender and prolific abuser.

In the footage, Goncalves can be heard saying to officers: “No, I haven’t done anything. I swear to God. I haven’t done anything. I swear.”

Police became aware of Goncalves when a member of the public said they saw him assault a woman he knew. The victim then disclosed a long history of abuse she had faced including burning her with a cigarette because she did not want to have sex with him and punching her in the face. Goncalves continued to target the woman while on remand, calling 15 times from prison.

Goncalves was convicted on March 22 for rape, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and controlling coercive behaviour. He will be sentenced on June 7.

Marcelino Goncalves is arrested.